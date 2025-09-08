Saad Habib wins 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship in Karachi

Pakistan's Saad Habib Malik poses with trophies after winning the 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship in Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: Saad Habib Malik produced a remarkable comeback to capture the title at the 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship, played from September 4 to 7 at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club in Karachi.

The four-day tournament, featuring leading golfers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, carried valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points and ended in a nail-biting finale.

Habib, who fell to 15th place after a poor second round that included a costly error on the 8th hole, clawed his way back with a steady 73 in the third round.

Entering the final day in sixth place, he produced his best golf of the week — carding six birdies against two bogeys to finish with a 4-under-par 68. That brought his four-round total to 294 (+6), enough to edge Sri Lanka’s Danushan Kanas Kumar by a single stroke.

Habib’s surge was highlighted by back-to-back-to-back birdies on the 15th, 16th, and 17th holes, which sealed his victory. “His resilience and composure under pressure were outstanding,” Pakistan Golf Federation officials said after the win.

Kumar, who signed for a 75 with five bogeys and two birdies on the final day, settled for second. Shahmeer Maajid was third at 297 (+9), while third-round leader Numan Ilyas slipped to fourth after struggling with eight bogeys in his last round. Qasim Ali Khan rounded out the top five at 299 (+11).

In the women’s competition, Anya Faruq claimed the championship ahead of Anna James Gill. Army won the men’s team title, while the FGA captured the senior men’s crown. Pakistan A, represented by Saad Habib and Nauman Ilyas, won the international team event and the Jeyewardene Trophy.

At the closing ceremony, Pakistan Golf Federation President Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Qazi Muhammad Ikram presented the trophy to Habib, lauding his performance as “a proud moment for Pakistan’s golfing community.”

Saad, who also finished runner-up earlier this year at the Dallas Amateur Championship, has now firmly established himself among Pakistan’s brightest young talents.

Final Leaderboard (Top 5)

Saad Habib Malik (Pakistan) — 294 (+6)

Danushan Kanas Kumar (Sri Lanka) — 295 (+7)

Shahmeer Maajid (Pakistan) — 297 (+9)

Numan Ilyas (Pakistan) — 292 (+8)

Qasim Ali Khan (Pakistan) — 299 (+11)