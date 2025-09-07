King Charles marks third anniversary of Accession with Queen Camilla

King Charles' accession was officially marked on September 8, 2022, after Queen Elizabeth II's death

King Charles is marking a monumental occasion in his life with Queen Camilla by his side.

On Sunday, September 7, the royal couple attended their weekly church service at Crathie Kirk in Scotland. But this visit carried added significance, as prayers were to honour the third anniversary of Charles’ accession to the throne, as reported by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

The King and Queen were joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife.

The King’s accession was officially marked on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral. He automatically became monarch immediately upon her passing and was formally proclaimed Britain’s sovereign two days later in a ceremony televised for the first time in history.

This week’s service also comes just days after Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at age 92, on September 4. During the Sunday service, prayers were also offered to honour the late Duchess.

Attending Sunday service at Crathie Kirk is a long-standing tradition for the royals while in Scotland. Last week, the King and Queen were joined by Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Andrew for the gathering.

Charles and Camilla have had a busy weekend in Scotland; on Saturday, they attended the annual Braemar Gathering Highland Games.

For the outing, Charles was dressed in all-black as a symbol of mourning.

However, Camilla raised eyebrows by choosing a more colourful attire, with only a black arm band to signify her mourning.