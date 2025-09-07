King Charles meaningful move for Prince Harry could turn into nightmare

King Charles' possible meaningful move for Prince Harry might not work in his favour, an expert warned.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is returning to his homeland, the UK, to perform a few engagements, including an appearance at the 2025 WellChild Awards.

There are growing reports about Harry and Charles' meeting over his comeback in order to speed up peace talks efforts.

But a royal commentator, Tom Bower, warned the monarch about the negative consequences of including his son in the royal fold.

As per Express, he said, "There would be huge levels of emotion involved if they met. Whatever Charles is facing, he would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son, so I’m sure he wants reconciliation."

He added, "But he must bear in mind that he’s dealing with someone who could sabotage everything and embarrass him enormously."

On the other hand, Harry's pal told The Times that he is eager to introduce his children, Archie and Lilibet, to their royal roots.

An insider shared, "He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more."