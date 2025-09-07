Prince William, Kate issue joint video message after royal family update

Prince William and Kate Middleton abided by Palace orders as the royal couple carried out their designated tasks assigned to them following the sad news.

Buckingham Palace had announced the death of the Duchess of Kent on Friday and declared a period of mourning up until the funeral of the senior most royal of the family on Tuesday, September 16.

William and Kate, who support rival teams, were supposed to make separate appearances for the Women’s Rugby World Cup. During their outings, the royals observed strict orders to wear dark clothes during the mourning period approved by the monarch.

Kate was dressed in an office smart, black suit on top of a white shirt with frill detail to watch the Red Roses play against Australia. Whereas, William was dressed in a black suit and black tie for the Wales and Fiji game at Exeter’s Sandy Park stadium.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video update from both the events, after Kate’s team celebrated victory and William’s team had lost.

“A great day yesterday at the Women’s @rugbyworldcup! From Exeter to Brighton, it was great to see @welshrugbyunion and @redrosesrugby in action,” the message read alongside video.

The update had come just as Royal family officially shared the highlights from Braemar Gathering Highland Games, which the King and Queen had attended in Scotland.