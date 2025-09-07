Prince Harry to discuss Archie, Lilibet future in King Charles meeting

Prince Harry is returning to the UK with high hopes as a meeting with King Charles in anticipated during his four-day visit to his home country.

This is the first time the Duke of Sussex will be coming to UK following the secret peace summit held in London between his aides and the King’s communication secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

While Harry will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, during this trip, the Duke has a perfectly clear agenda of what he wants to discuss with his cancer-stricken father.

King Charles has not met with his estranged son in the last 20 months following their 30-minute meeting at Clarence House in February 2024. Since then, Harry has publicly expressed his wish to reconcile with the royals after nearly five years of estrangement.

In his BBC interview, after losing his security case, Harry said that he would “love a reconciliation” with his father. Now, a friend shared that the Duke is still hopeful to bring Archie and Lilibet back to his home country.

“He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up, a friend told The Times. “He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”

The source noted that Harry has “made it absolutely clear he wants a reconciliation with his family” and it is “on them now” to make a decision.

They further added that Harry still believes that his father “should have intervened in his security issues” but that matter is “pretty chilly” right now.

Currently, neither the Sussex camp neither the Palace has confirmed a meeting between the father and son.

On his arrival to UK, Harry will be attending the WellChild Awards on Monday and will carry out several meeting with the representatives of his patronages.