Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson play happy family on daughter’s big day

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made their daughter True’s big day even more special by presenting a united front.

The exes reunited to celebrate their daughter’s first day of second grade. In an Instagram post on Friday, September 5, the Kardashians star shared a carousel, which included a picture of the family of four, all flashing bright smiles.

In addition to their seven-year-old girl, Khloe, 41, shares a three-year-old son Tatum with the NBA star.

The adorable snapshot captured the doting parents posing in front of a giant pink book prop that reads "First Day of 2nd Grade," set inside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s home and surrounded by dozens of balloons.

"Just like that, my baby is off to 2nd grade," the proud mother of two wrote in the caption. "Time is flying faster than I ever imagined — it feels like I blinked and my baby grew up."

"I’m so proud of the respectful, sweet, loving, smart, beautiful girl she is. But man this all happens so quickly. In a blink [teary eyes emoji]," an emotional Khloe shared before penning heartwarming wishes for her baby girl.

"My two angels make me melt! Their smiles and bond are everything to me!" she concluded the sweet text.

For the unversed, the reality star and Tristan, 34, welcomed True in April 2018, and became parents again in July 2022 when their son Tatum was born via surrogate.

Khloe ultimately split from the athlete in June 2021, however, they have since maintained a "great friendship" as co-parents.