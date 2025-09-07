Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner exude happiness in recent outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoy weekend with their kids.

The duo shares three children, Seraphina, Samuel, and Violet, were spotted on a movie outing in Los Angeles with their kids and Affleck's mother, Chris.

The relaxed and casual atmosphere of the evening spoke volumes about the strength of their co-parenting bond and their commitment to prioritizing their children's well-being.

The group was seen arriving at the Moving Arts Theatre, with Affleck confidently leading the way in a navy hoodie and tan pants, while Garner followed with warmth in a striped sweater and jeans.

Moments later, his mother greeted them with a smile, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the evening. Notably missing from the outing was their eldest daughter Violet, who is currently attending college at Yale.

This public yet relaxed appearance marks one of their few family outings since July's Red Sox game and symbolises their continued commitment to prioritising family harmony, despite their complex personal histories.

Since their divorce in 2018, Affleck and Garner have cultivated a respectful and child-centered partnership, consistently putting their children's needs first.

This movie night joined a series of recent low-key moments, including paintball outings and birthday celebrations, that reinforce a pattern of mutual support and positivity between Affleck and Garner.

Moreover, this movie night followed Affleck's recent split from Jennifer Lopez, further underscoring the strength of his co-parenting relationship with Garner and their shared focus on family unity.