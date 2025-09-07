Prince Harry ‘optimistic’ about important meeting as Duke flies to UK

Prince Harry appears to be in high spirits as the Duke of Sussex indicates positive development in not just his public work but also his relations with the royal family.

It is understood that Harry has jetted off to the UK as he is expected to arrive in time for the WellChild Awards held on Monday following a nearly 11-hour flight.

There seems to be a lot of optimism surrounding this trip especially after the secret summit was held back in July between the aides of the Sussexes and the King Charles. While there is no official confirmation on the meeting, the demeanour of the royal speaks volumes, according to a close insider.

Harry is “so excited and “in a good head space” to return to his home country for the four-day visit, a source told Hello! magazine.

The Duke has continued to support the charities he was a patron of while he was still a working member of the royal family. He is “really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face to face and focusing on the causes”.

After attending the 20th annual Wellchild Awards in central London, Harry will visit a Nottingham-based organisation close to his heart on Tuesday and announce a “substantial” donation to the charity.

He is also expected to meet representatives from his other patronages including Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Invictus Games Foundation and the Diana Award.

“He’s really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing,” the source added.

As far as the meeting with the his cancer-stricken father is concerned, the King is still in Balmoral. It remains to be seen what arrangements would be made to make the meeting possible.

Although, if there was a meeting planned, it is likely that schedules must have been adjusted given the sad news about the death of the Duchess of Kent. She died at 92 on Thursday at Kensington Palace.