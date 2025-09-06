Pamela Anderson calls Liam Neeson's 'sincere' romance a 'stunt'

Pamela Anderson’s romance was only a stunt!

The Last Showgirl star candidly opens up about her and co-star Liam Neeson’s relation, subtly calling it a PR stunt to promote their new film, The Naked Gun.

Anderson, 58, made these surprising comments while she accepted her Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in France.

The actress emphasised that she is "authentically driven" and would never engage in PR stunts to promote her work. "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," she said.

"That would be a death sentence. I'm authentically driven. I'm superstitious when it comes to love. And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."

A source close to the couple told Page Six that the romance between Anderson and Neeson is "very sincere" and not just for show.

"It's very sincere how they feel," the source said. "That is the truth. They're not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that's not either of them."

The People Garden star also spoke about the importance of portraying love on screen, saying that if done well, the audience will feel a "kind of projection."

"If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection. It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes," she said.

Anderson's reemergence into Hollywood appears to be gaining momentum, with several upcoming film projects lined up, including Place to Be, Rosebush Pruning, Alma, and Love is Not the Answer, which will be written by Michael Cera.

She will also star opposite Guy Pearce in the film Queen of the Falls.