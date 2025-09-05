Prince Andrew issued stark warning by Jeffrey Epstein victim's family

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre sadly took her own life earlier this year

Prince Andrew has been issued a stark warning by the family of his accuser as they issued their first public statement since her tragic death earlier this year.

Virginia Giuffre previously claimed to have been sex trafficked by acquitted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She claimed that she was just a teenager when one of Epstein’s well-known acquaintances, Prince Andrew, raped her as a teenager. Tragically, Giuffre reportedly took her own life in April 2025 at the age of 41.

Her family spoke publicly for the first time during a “Stand With Survivors” rally held in front of the U.S. Congress in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, September 3.

“We will not stop until justice is served,” began Virginia’s brother, Sky Roberts. “Justice is not selective, it must not bend to money, influence or titles. We are here because every survivor deserves more than a headline. It is more than a single conviction. They deserve the full weight of the law behind them.”

Joined by their brother Daniel Wilson, Virginia’s family demanded for the Epstein documents to be released and for Epstein’s conspirator Elaine Maxwell to remain in a maximum-security prison.

“No more secrets, no more protection for those who preyed on the vulnerable. And finally, we demand full accountability from every enabler, every accomplice, every person in power who turned a blind eye,” Sky continued.

Sky’s wife further shared an excerpt from Virginia’s journal: “I look forward to the days when money and power does not stop the truth from coming out, and the righteous prevail.”

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, stepped down from public duties after his involvement with Epstein was unveiled. Though he has vastly disappeared from the public eye, he still retains his title and remains in the line of succession to the throne.

In August, he joined his brother King Charles III in Balmoral for the royal family’s annual summer retreat to the Scottish Highlands.

It was recently reported that the disgraced Duke seemingly lied about his last contact with Epstein; though he claimed their last correspondence was in 2010, newly unearthed emails show they were still in touch in 2015.