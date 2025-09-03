Sabrina Carpenter spills on her romantic type after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter offers inside glimpse into her romantic type after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter hilariously shared her preferences as she opened up about her romantic type.

The Espresso hitmaker, who has won several accolades for her spectacular performances over the years, revealed what she looks for when it comes to dating men.

In an exclusive session with Interview Magazine, the 26-year-old couldn’t help but sprinkle in some details about the kind of men she likes.

She told the outlet, “I’m always really drawn to people who are super passionate. Obviously, conversation’s a huge thing for me because I don’t really shut up. But also someone who’s empathetic, good at reading a room, and somewhat emotionally mature. I can’t say I’ve always nailed it, but that would be my type.”

Describing herself as a ‘short girl,’ Sabrina said height is usually the last thing on her list, as she herself doesn’t fulfil the requirements.

While offering an inside glimpse into her ideal type, the songstress admitted to being ‘pretty transparent’ in her relationships.

For the unversed, the multi-hyphenate star has previously dated Barry Keoghan, who she split from in December 2024.