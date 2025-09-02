King Charles, Prince William ‘feud’ runs deeper than it seems

Buckingham Palace seemingly hid a major conflict that has been simmering behind closed doors and it doesn’t concern Prince Harry.

As King Charles was taking a step towards reconciliation with his estranged son, flames of feud were stoked between him and Prince William. On the surface, the monarch and his heir seem to be on friendly ties but the truth is quite the opposite.

The royal family is currently at Balmoral for their annual Scottish holiday, which is coming towards an end. A friend of William’s shared that there has been an ongoing row and the father and son never had a good relationship to begin with.

Let alone spend time together, they rarely speak informally and majority of their communication is done via their private secretaries, the pal revealed to The Daily Beast. They noted that Charles and William do not meet informally as a rule.

According to a former palace staffer, who still has connections to the current staff, shared that there were no interactions between the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They spent no time at all together privately one-on-one when even when William and Princess Kate were in Balmoral last week. Charles had preferred to stick to the privacy of his own private home, Birkhall, eight miles away from the castle on the enormous Scottish estate.

“Charles believes in tradition and continuity above all. William thinks many aspects of his father’s approach are outdated, preferring a more modern interpretation of monarchy.”

The feud is not limited to their thoughts on the monarchy but the seed was sown back when Charles married Camilla, something that Prince Harry also feels strongly about.