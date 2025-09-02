Prince Harry will not receive ‘Andrew treatment’ from King Charles

King Charles, who has shown optimistic signs to end the estrangement with his son Prince Harry, is taking cautious measures as a big meeting is expected to take place.

The Duke of Sussex will be arriving in the UK next week to attend the WellChild Awards, an event that he never skips during his tenure as a patron. On the same day, September 8, will mark the third death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Given the secret peace summit which was held in London between the communications teams of the King and the Sussexes, there is anticipation of a private meeting between the father and son.

Last year, Harry had revealed in a statement that his cancer-stricken father had other “priority” diary engagements, when he attended the event.

As there is no official confirmation on the meeting, a close friend of Prince William shared that the Prince of Wales is not happy about his father considering the prospect of granting Harry an audience, especially after everything that he has said.

While Charles holds a soft corner for his son, it is unlikely that he would get the special treatment similar to Prince Andrew, despite his disgrace.

The friend suggested that the monarch was “desperate to be seen as embodying the spirit of Christian forgiveness” hence the shamed Duke of York is still part of the family fold.

“Now, is history going to repeat itself with a photo of Harry and the king having tea?” the insider told The Royalist. “It’s absurd to even imagine that after what Harry said — unless there is some form of direct apology from Harry.”

Moreover, Harry’s closest advisers also say they do not know if a meeting will happen.

Prince Andrew was stripped off his royal titles and patronages in 2019 after his close friendship with Jeffery Epstein and the shameful sex scandal was exposed.

Despite being a non-working royal, Andrew still joins the royals for family events – including the annual Balmoral gathering – and still lives in the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge.