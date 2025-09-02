Meghan Markle turns up the volume with her own royal playlist

Meghan drops season two soundtrack of With Love, Meghan.

Meghan Markle is hitting play on her latest project and this time, she’s bringing the soundtrack with her.

Following in King Charles’s footsteps, the Duchess of Sussex has unveiled a bespoke playlist to mark season two of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Her hand picked list features 19 tracks, including classics from Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston, designed to capture the mood behind the scenes of filming.

Sharing the playlist on the show’s dedicated Instagram page, she also treated fans to a series of intimate snaps from memorable moments with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on set to a sweet shot alongside Prince Harry.

Reflecting on the process, The Duchess captioned the post, “Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine.

Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy!”

Earlier this year, King Charles proved he has an ear for more than just state matters by unveiling his very own playlist, The King’s Music Room, in partnership with Apple Music.

The collection revealed monarch’s lifelong passion for music, drawing inspiration from across the Commonwealth. From Bob Marley to Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones, the mix offered a glimpse into the sounds that have shaped him through the decades.

To launch the project, the King was photographed inside Buckingham Palace, styled like a royal DJ booth complete with an “on air” sign glowing on his desk.

Explaining his selection, he shared, “These are songs which have brought me joy. Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me.

It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. Above all, it lifts our spirits especially when it brings us together in celebration.”