Meghan Markle shares photos of Harry, Archie, and Lilibet on Netflix set

Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet join Meghan on the set of 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle had her biggest cheerleaders on the set of With Love, Meghan.

Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet may not have made an appearance on season two of the Netflix show, but they were there to support Meghan every step of the way off-camera.

A week after the season premiere on August 26, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to reflect on her filming experience as she shared adorable new photos of Harry as well as Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, on the set.

One photo showed Archie and Lili watching their mom on a small screen as she filmed.

In another photo, Prince Archie held a clapperboard that was being used to film the eighth episode on November 1, 2024. Meanwhile, his younger sister got the full filming experience while sitting in a director’s chair.

Meghan also shared a photo with Harry as they posed with chef Clare Smyth, with the Duke standing in the middle with his arms around both women on either side.

In the caption, Meghan opened up about the filming experience.

“Filming season two of ‘With love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine,” the 44-year-old began. “Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation!”

Indeed, in the last slide, Meghan shared a “With Love Meghan playlist” featuring songs by Stevie Wonder, Louis Armstrong, James Taylor, and more.

“Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labour Day weekend! Work hard and play hard!” she concluded.