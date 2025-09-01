Prince Harry makes 'deliberate' move to let Meghan Markle 'shine'

Prince Harry’s absence from season two of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show was a “deliberate” choice, according to a royal expert.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jennie Bond claimed that the Duchess of Sussex made a “wise” move by keeping her husband out of the second season of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

“I think Meghan is very wise to keep the focus on her. This is her baby, her project, and I think Harry has deliberately kept out of the way so that the spotlight shines on his wife,” Bond told the outlet.

She added that while Meghan mentions her husband and children occasionally, the show is “not about being married to a prince. It’s about being an influencer and selling her products. And it seems to be doing the job rather well.”

The mom of two returned to Netflix this week with a new season of her lifestyle show, which features celebrity friends and chefs cooking, crafting, and sharing hosting tips. While Meghan spoke warmly about her family and included glimpses of personal photos, Harry, Archie, and Lilibet were notably absent.

That’s a shift from season one, where Harry made a surprise appearance in the finale during a garden brunch Meghan hosted for friends and family.