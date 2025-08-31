Lil Nas X's father speaks out on 'terrifying' jail visit

Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, has opened up about the emotional toll of visiting his son in jail following the 26-year-old’s public breakdown and subsequent arrest.

The Montero hitmaker was detained and spent several days in custody after allegedly walking unclothed through the streets of Los Angeles and assaulting police officers.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Stafford described the gut-wrenching moment he first saw his son behind the glass. "I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn't do anything but cry,” he shared.

The sight of his son in such a vulnerable position was overwhelming for the grieving parent. He added, “To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

Stafford also revealed a heartbreaking message that Lil Nas X had for his fans and the public. Even while navigating his own personal turmoil, the musician’s first concern was for others.

“When I went to visit he asked me to... ‘Tell everybody I'm sorry they saw me like that,’” Stafford noted, highlighting his son’s remorse. “Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through.”

As any caring father would, Stafford offered his son some comforting words of advice during a dark time. He reassured Lil Nas X that his struggles, while made public, were a part of the human experience.

“What you're going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye,” Robert said.

Shortly after his release, Lil Nas X took to social media to break his silence and update his fans. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, he described the four days he spent behind bars as “terrifying.”

However, he ended his message on a hopeful note, reassuring everyone who was concerned that he was “going to be all right.”