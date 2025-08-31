Meghan Markle's style game takes centre stage during recent interview

In a lighthearted moment during her recent Bloomberg interview with Emily Chang, Meghan Markle's jewellery took center stage.

The conversation turned to her necklace when Chang admitted she had been "staring" at the Duchess of Sussex's pendant. Meghan smiled and asked, "Do you like this?"

Chang replied, "Yeah, I do. I have been staring at your necklace, you just totally called me out!"

The necklace in question was identified as the Logan Hollowell 'Call On Your Angels' Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace, retailing at $5,775 (£4,282).

According to Tobias Kormind, managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds, the piece carries strong symbolic meaning.

"In her recent Bloomberg interview, Meghan Markle once again showcased her instinct for jewellery with meaning, sparking renewed interest in the 'Meghan effect,'" he said.

"She paired a crisp white shirt with a striking pendant necklace – a textured gold disc on a beaded gold chain, set with an eye-shaped diamond at its centre and flanked by two smaller diamonds. 'Engraved with the words 'Call on your Angels,' the piece symbolises divine protection and serves as a reminder that one's angels are always present."

Kormind added, "It is a powerful talisman for the Duchess as she continues to build her business, take on new projects, and shape her post-royal life. Staying true to her love of bold gold designs, Meghan was also seen wearing this necklace in the latest season of her Netflix series."

The necklace is part of Logan Hollowell's collection, known for its spiritual motifs and astrological designs. Meghan has chosen pieces from the brand on several occasions, favouring jewellery with personal or symbolic significance.

During the interview, Meghan wore a bright yellow ensemble by Californian label Jenni Kayne, including the Cashmere Marina Crewneck in Yellow and Pleated Skirt in Lemon.

She paired the look with her Cartier Gold Tank Française Watch, Cartier Love Yellow Gold Bracelet, Hermès Santorini Sandals in Gold, and Lark & Berry large baguette diamond leaf studs.

The exchange with Chang has now made the necklace the standout accessory from the interview, further fuelling the enduring "Meghan effect."

As Kormind noted, Meghan's instinct for jewellery with meaning has sparked renewed interest in her style and influence.