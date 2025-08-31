Emma Heming Willis announces tour for emotional new book

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her new book tour while defending her choices as Bruce Willis’ caregiver.

The 47 year old model, who has been looking after Bruce since he was diagnosed with dementia in 2023, confirmed that the actor has been moved to a separate home where he receives help from a full time care team.

The decision led to criticism online, with some accusing her of focusing on her own projects.

Emma responded firmly and said she was being “judged quickly and unfairly” for the way she cared for her husband, explaining that moving him was the “hardest decision” but it was what Bruce would have wanted for their daughters.

She said, “Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

However, her upcoming book The Unexpected Road will be released on 9 September.

A day before the launch she will begin her book tour and give her first talk. On Instagram she wrote, “One month out from taking The Unexpected Journey on the road, and I’m so excited to share with you the dates and places I’ll be.”

The star added that she was most looking forward to being in a room with other caregivers to share experiences and build connection.

Furthermore, Emma said her book will focus on caring for others while also caring for yourself. She hoped it would bring strength and comfort to people walking the same path.