Grown man blasted for snatching Majchrzak’s hat from child at US Open

A brazen act of selfishness overshadowed a US Open victory for Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak.
After winning a five-set marathon match, Majchrzak signed memorabilia for fans, including a cap he had personally given to a young fan.
Surprisingly, an adult man who was standing next to the child snatched the hat and hid it in his bag.
The moment was caught on camera and spread quickly online, sparking widespread outrage against the man, identified as Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek.
Throughout the social media platforms, fans labelled him a “terrible man” for stealing a souvenir from a child.
Amidst all the backlash, Majchrzak took to social media to make amends.
He wrote on his official Instagram account, “After the match I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy.”
“Hey Guys, could you help me find the Kid from my match. If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM,” he requested netizens to find the boy so a souvenir can be delivered to him again.
Within a short time, the boy was located and the tennis star gifted him a replacement cap, transforming a moment of disappointment into an inspiring example of sportsmanship and compassion.
