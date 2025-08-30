Royal family sends warning to Meghan as Harry, King Charles set to meet

Prince Harry announced that he will be returning to the U.K. in less than two weeks as reconciliation with King Charles gets an optimistic update.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending the WellChild Awards on September 8 (also the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth) while the Duchess of Sussex will be in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

As speculation of the possible reunion make headlines, the royal family seems to have given a clear message to Meghan about her role in the matter.

“Aside from one communications meeting between both households, which the royals were reportedly very unhappy to see leaked, there has been no contact with his family,” royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.

“This comes on the heels of a BBC interview in which Harry remarked that he did not know how much longer his father had to live, a comment that was also said to be deeply upsetting to the palace.”

She also noted that any form of reconciliation would be “entirely up to” the royal family.

A report by royal correspondent Cameron Walker suggested that there is high chance that a meeting would take place between the monarch and his estranged son.

“I suspect he may make a trip to Windsor Castle to pay respects at the grave of his grandmother at St George’s Chapel for a private visit.”

The Mirror also cited a royal source which claimed that the “time is right” for the meeting. The source also stated that the issue with Harry and Meghan remains to be of “trust”.

For there to be any chance of moving forward, that trust has to be rebuilt, and Team Sussex knows the onus is on them.”

The warning seems to be come for Meghan who recently released the second season of her Netflix and the wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit.