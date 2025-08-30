Meghan Markle adds to Prince Harry problems with shocking statement

Meghan Markle gives new tension to Prince Harry after he and his father, King Charles, took a major step towards reconciliation.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for a bombshell interview on The Circuit hosted by Emily Chang, in which she took subtle digs at the royal family.

From speaking of wearing 'pantyhose' to calling her time at the royal family 'inauthentic,' Meghan might be spoiling her husband's peace efforts.

Speaking of Meghan's shocking statement, Daily Mail's Rebecca English dubbed the former Suits actress's comments 'deliberate' digs at royals.

During the Palace Confidential podcast, she said, "Her answers were well thought out and there were definitely a few digs at the Royal Family."

She added, "Meghan said that having to wear these 'pantyhose' [tights] was inauthentic for her as a person. It was all tied up with the time in her life. She didn't mention the Royal Family by name, but it's quite clear what she was referring to - where she wasn't able to be as vocal as she wanted to be and was not able to use her voice properly."

Rebecca said that Meghan's remarks sparked questions about the choices made for the women in the royal family.

The royal commentator pointed out the Duchess of Sussex's "inconsistent" point of view about her time as a working royal.

At some point in the interview, Meghan shared that she likes to wear monochrome dresses as it is easiest to style.

"So again, there's so much inconsistency there that doesn't quite make sense and is a very revisionist version of what she experienced. Again, on this, it seems that recollections may vary," Rebecca stated.