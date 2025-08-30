Gordon Ramsay leaves fans concerned as he undergoes cancer treatment

Celebrity chef makes shocking revelation in latest Instagram post

Popular celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shocked fans with his latest social media post.

Taking it to Instagram, the renowned restaurateur dropped two pictures of his face as he disclosed about undergoing a surgery for Basal Cell Carcinoma, type of skin cancer.

The image he posted showed his face stitched up on one side. He opened about it in the caption and assured fans that he is now doing fine.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!”

He even urged his fans and followers not to forget applying sunscreens regularly.

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.”

Gordon’s fans were quick enough to respond to his post. They expressed their concerns and showered their love over the British chef.

“We’re thankful you’re okay Chef Ramsay”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another commented, “Glad you’re ok.”

A third social media user commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”