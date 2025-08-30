Liam Payne’s girlfriend honours late singer on his 32nd birthday

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, cherished the memory of late singer with a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The former One Direction star, who tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, would have turned 32 on August 29.

The 25-year-old influencer took to her Instagram account to honour the life of Teardrops crooner.

Cassidy uploaded a reel of short clips capturing sweet moments she had shared with Payne.

She captioned the post, "8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess."

In a separate carousel post, Cassidy shared some unseen photos from the time they spent together along with a long, emotional note.

"My dearest Liam," she began. "It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times."

Cassidy continued, "I've been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me."

She went on express her grief and longing for Payne, reflecting on the memories they shared and the time she wished they could have had together.

Cassidy further showed her strength and love for the Polaroid singer, promising him that "I will celebrate you extra today, honour your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn"

Payne died after falling from hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His untimely death send shockwaves through fans and his loved ones worldwide.