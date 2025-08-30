Tom Holland gushes over brother Sam’s debut cookbook

Tom Holland gushes over brother Sam Holland’s debut cookbook

Tom Holland was over the moon as his younger brother Sam Holland's marked a big career achievement.

The 26-year-old has released his first ever cookbook with family recipes.

Tom praised his younger brother's cookbook, Sam Holland’s Kitchen Kickstart, on his Instagram account.

"Couldn’t be prouder of @samholland1999 for launching his first cook book," he began, "Let me tell you I’ve been smashing these recipes and it won’t disappoint. Well done mate."

He added, "What a great achievement! Get your book now with the link in my bio."

Sam also promoted the book on his account, writing, "I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I did writing it."

The young chef also gave special nod to his elder brother. On the cover of his new book, Tom non-alcoholic beer was seen in the picture place next to cutlery.

Previously, the chef told Tatler magazine about Tom’s favourite recipes from the cookbook which were Sam’s katsu curry and sticky pork bao bun.

He also revealed that his future sister-in-law Zendaya has also tried his recipes.

"I’m especially proud of the veggie section," Sam told the outlet. "Zendaya has a plant-based diet, and I sent those recipes Tom’s way as he was on dinner duty while she was making a movie in Boston. He went through them one by one and really enjoyed them."

While Sam is celebrating his new book, Tom and Zendaya are busy filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, releasing July 17, 2026 and Spider-Man: No Way Home which is scheduled for July 31, 2026.