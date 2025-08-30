Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding prediction claims global impact

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement became one of the most talked about moments of the year.

Apsychic suggested that their wedding could carry a global impact beyond music and sports.

The 26 time Grammy winner confirmed her engagement with an Instagram post that featured photos from a romantic garden setting filled with red, white and pink flowers.

One image showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on one knee. Swift captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The announcement quickly spread across social media and sparked emotional reactions from fans worldwide.

Although the newly engaged couple havent announced a wedding date, the event was already being described as America’s royal wedding.

Psychic Athos Salomé, who is often called the Living Nostradamus, predicted that the ceremony could even influence the global economy. He said, “My view is clear this event could have more economic impact than Taylor’s album itself.”

Salomé pointed to Swift’s ability to turn her personal life into billion dollar projects, referencing her Disney+ tour documentary.

However, he suggested that if the wedding were filmed in a similar way, it could generate eight figure revenues.

According to the psychic, the celebration might also redefine how people see weddings saying, “For the first time, we will see a marriage not only as an intimate celebration, but as a cultural product consumed worldwide, comparable to a film or a tour.”

Taylor later appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with the NFL star, where she revealed her engagement ring for the second time.

The diamond was rumoured to be ten carats and drew significant attention during the University of Cincinnati game against Nebraska.