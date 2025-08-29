Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted what Edward and Sophie had: Expert

The Sussexes could 'consider' a return to their royal duties if they're given the same deal as the Edinburghs

Prince Harry was hoping for the same arrangement with Meghan Markle that his uncle Prince Edward had with Duchess Sophie.

Speaking to Daily Express US, cultural critic and podcaster Kristen Meinzer said the Duke of Sussex never intended to fully surrender his senior duties and could consider a part-time return if King Charles allows it.

“Harry has repeatedly said that it was never his intention to completely surrender his senior royal duties,” Meinzer explained. “In a perfect world, he and Meghan would have been able to do what Edward and Sophie did early on in their marriage — pursue their own passions while also serving the crown.”

That option was denied by the late Queen, who rejected Harry and Meghan’s request for a half-in, half-out role. “But Charles is not his mother,” Meinzer added. “And if he arranged for their duties to have both some flexibility and a great deal of safety, I think Harry and Meghan would certainly consider accepting the opportunity.”

Harry, who lives in California with Meghan and their two children, is said to miss home. “He wants his wife and children to know and love his homeland,” Meinzer said, adding that security remains his biggest concern.

She also noted their former U.K. residence Frogmore Cottage could remain key to a return, describing it as “always their hope to make the Cottage their UK home.”