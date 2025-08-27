Archie and Lilibet beg Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for cute family addition

Meghan opens up about her children on season two of her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two young children have the sweetest request for a cute new family addition.

The Duchess of Sussex shared fun tidbits about her family in the second season of her cooking and lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which dropped on August 26 on Netflix. The 44-year-old shared that her son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet have been pushing for a pet.

“My kids really want a cat, really want a cat,” she told guest Chrissy Teigen.

Meghan also opened up about her family’s breakfast traditions, explaining that she loves making what she calls “surprise pancakes” for Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

The former Suits actress revealed that she often adds ground flax or chia seeds into the batter, which has inspired a quirky request from her daughter.

“Lili will ask me, ‘Can I have my chia seeds? I want it to have freckles.’” she shared.

Meghan further reflected on her children’s personalities, describing Archie as especially gentle. “He’s like the most tender, sweet child of all time,” she said.

Season two of Meghan’s series features guests like Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Christina Tosi, and continues to give fans glimpses into her family life away from the cameras.