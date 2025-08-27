Why William and Kate's ‘forever home’ won’t come with a deed

Why the Waleses are renting Forest Lodge?

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for a big family move later this year, swapping their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage for the grander 8 bedroom Forest Lodge.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be joined by their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in the relocation just a few miles down the road.

Although the sprawling Grade II listed residence is being described as their “forever home,” the couple won’t be buying it outright. Instead, they’ll pay rent and the reason lies in royal property rules.

Forest Lodge belongs to the Crown Estate, with the freehold held by King Charles. As a result, the property will be leased to William and Kate at a “market rate,” though the exact figure will remain private.

For context, the house underwent a £1.5 million restoration in 2001 before being listed for rent at £15,000 a month. With today’s market inflation, the Wales family’s monthly rent will be considerably higher.

While some may be surprised that they are renting Forest Lodge rather than buying it, the arrangement is actually very common within the royal family.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, for instance, have called Bagshot Park in Surrey home for more than 25 years.

The couple first moved in after their 1999 wedding and, according to The Telegraph, recently secured a 150-year lease from the Crown Estate.

Similarly, Prince Andrew resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor also leased where he continues to share the property with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!’s royal correspondent explains why William and Kate’s decision makes sense.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor. The children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements,” she said.

“The move to Forest Lodge gives the family the extra space they need offering the children a more grounded upbringing outside palace walls.”