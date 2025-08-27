Meghan Markle avoids igniting feud with Trump ahead of King Charles meeting

Meghan Markle addressed the brutal dig she took at Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently made it to the headlines with her appearance at The Circuit, a YouTube show hosted by Emily Chang.

During the conversation, the host brought up the hot topic of immigration laws introduced by the Trump administration.

She also mentioned the former working royal's appearance at The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016, where Meghan dubbed the political leader "divisive and misogynistic."

Emily asked the Duchess, "Are there things you’re dying to say or do right now but you feel like you can’t?"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother dodged the actual question and said, "No, I just make a choice of what matters to me and what's important to me. And that was a different time in 2016, certainly."

She added, "I think if there’s anything I wanted to say or that felt necessary to say, then I would say it, but that's not where I'm at right now. I haven’t said anything [political] since 2016, which was well before I met my husband, too."

It appears that Meghan Markle stepped back from creating any more controversy involving Trump ahead of his official visit to the UK.