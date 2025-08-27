Martha Stewart throws her hat into wedding planning ring

Martha Stewart offers help to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in planning big day

Martha Stewart is throwing her hat into the ring to plan the wedding of the year - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day.

The 84-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur shared a split-screen post featuring a photo from the couple's engagement shoot and a video of herself sipping a glass of white wine, which she affectionately called "the nectar of the Gods".

"It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner," she jokingly wrote in the caption.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2024, with a romantic joint Instagram post.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift in a picturesque garden at his home, getting down on one knee and presenting her with a stunning "Old Mine brilliant cut" diamond ring designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The couple shared photos of their special moment, showcasing Swift's sparkling engagement ring and the loving moments they shared.

Martha Stewart Weddings, an online magazine launched in 1994 and expanded to a quarterly publication in 1999, would be the perfect fit for planning Swift and Kelce's dream wedding.

Fans are already going wild over the possibility of Stewart taking the reins, with many excitedly commenting on her post.

"The collab we all need," one fan wrote, while another said, "Wedding of the century it would be".