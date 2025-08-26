Prince Harry bears deep scars after devastating incident

Prince Harry is said to be in great pain after a devastating incident crushed all his dreams.

The Duke of Sussex has been urged to travel to the UK to heal his emotional wounds as ongoing distance could deepen tensions within the monarchy, according to an expert.

Sarah Vine believes reconciliation is essential for Harry's well-being and for the institution he left behind. She appears showing sympathy to the Duke, saying his grief over Princess Diana's death still reverberates nearly three decades later.

She revealed the bitter truth about Harry's sufferings, saying: "These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal."

Meanwhile, a separate source claimed, "Harry still bears deep scars from losing his mother, and those were never properly healed. Leaving the royal family only made that pain even sharper."

Another insider told Radar Online: "People dismiss him as resentful, but much of that comes from unresolved hurt. Rebuilding ties could finally give him the steadiness he has been missing."

She appears defending Harry's some shocking decisions and claims, explaining: "When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood."

She went on to urge the Sussexes and the royal family to make peace: "But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forward."

However, Vine believes Meghan has "reopened or even rubbed salt" into Harry's old wounds and encouraged him to step away from his family identity without building a healthier alternative.