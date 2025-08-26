Queen Camilla debuts new summer look hours after Kate Middleton outing

Queen Camilla is seemingly setting the tone for the summer as the royal family gathers to mark an important tradition in the royal family passed from King Charles’s ancestors.

Just hours after Kate Middleton debuted her fresh new look during the Balmoral outing on Monday, the Queen also shared a special glimpse of what her plans are for the season.

Camilla, who founded The Queen’s Reading Room to encourage and inspire love for books, was seen in a delightful new portrait taken by photographer Chris Jackson.

In the photo, the King’s wife was seen carrying a stack of books, while dressed in a printed blue summer dress. She looked relaxed and sunny while holding her books close.

It posed a question to its followers about their summer reading list.

“To celebrate this August Bank Holiday, we are delighted to share a lovely new portrait of Her Majesty Queen Camilla by the talented Chris Jackson,” the caption read.

“Her Majesty has selected some wonderful titles for her book club, and we can’t wait to share them with you all in the months to come.”

This post was shared after the King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, to attend the service at Crathie Kirk.

Royal fans were taken by surprise when they saw Princess Kate in a fresh new look, debuting her blonde hair colour, what is being dubbed as a new era for her.