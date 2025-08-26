Zoë Kravitz’s honest confession about what keeps her up at night

Zoë Kravitz has recently explained what keeps her up at night in a candid conversation.

The Batman star responded, “It's a combination of death and And Just Like That,” during an appearance in a segment of the Are You Okay? show posted to Instagram on August 25.

She further said, “Kind of go back and forth.”

Kravitz noted that her mind would run between, “Oh my God, I'm going to die. That's crazy,” and then, “And Just Like That—what happened there?”

However, the Blink Twice director also talked about her celebrity parents Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

“I wish people knew less about me,” remarked the 36-year-old.

Kravitz also shared the downside of fame by recalling one of the craziest rumours she read about herself.

“I was in the airport and saw this text exchange, which was, 'Zoë Kravitz just passed’… And the response was, ‘Oh no, she was so young. I’m in the Delta lounge.’ That’s how rumours start,” stated the High Infidelity alum.

Kravitz added, “Same sentence? Wild.”

Meanwhile, the actress and movie-maker lately sparked romance rumours after she was spotting with Harry Styles in Europe.

Interestingly, the pair was seen walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome, Italy, in a video shared by a fan to X on August 24.

For the unversed, Kravitz previously ended her engagement to Channing Tatum in October 2024 after three years of dating.