Britney Spears makes rare comment about Sam Asghari marriage

Britney Spears has recently made rare comment about her marriage to former husband Sam Asghari in a new social media post.

The Toxic crooner took to Instagram on August 24 and posted a heartfelt caption, calling her marriage a “fake distraction”.

Reflecting on her tough years of her life, Britney wrote, “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those three years.”

“I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears,” continued the 43-year-old.

The pop icon remarked that it’s weird “me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it”.

“I know I am healing because I am hungry again like a child or baby,” she said.

The Criminal singer shared she’s “so hungry it hurts and when I eat it’s like it’s my first time ever eating in my life”.

“I believe although I loved my home there is way too much abuse and trauma in there,” she recalled.

Britney expressed her gratitude to “Jesus for food it feels like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where I am from”.

“My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing I am going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all,” she concluded.