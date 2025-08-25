Reese Witherspoon offers creative tips for college students

Reese Witherspoon has recently offered insightful tips for college students in a new video.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress took to Instagram on August 24 and shared a clip where she addressed the process of writing a college essay – a task that needs focus and mental workout.

In her video, Reese revealed that she was “talking to some kids about writing their college essays and talking about what everybody else would write about and then what they could uniquely say about themselves”.

Therefore, the Wild actress mentioned that the topic of the essay could be about “an heirloom that was important to you in your life or one trip that informed an experience, a medical situation that illuminated your character in a moment”.

Reese noted that digging deep is “so important to the creative experience”.

“So, try and think of what everybody else would write about and write about something different,” suggested the Legally Blonde actress.

In the caption, Reese also gave creative advice, adding, “Forget the obvious and chase what’s uniquely you.”

Interestingly, the actress also shared a quote from @rickrubin, saying, “The ability to look deeply is the root of creativity.”

Meanwhile, Reese is known for posting videos on motivation, books and lifestyle on her social account.