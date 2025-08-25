Prince Harry makes royal return after being 'ditched' by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry delighted King Charles with a meaningful peace gesture after he was being 'sidelined' by King Charles.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex penned a personal letter to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, marking his return to the royal family.

His friend secretly placed the letter and wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum after his father left the service in order to avoid 'upstaging' his appearance.

Speaking of Harry's key move, royal expert Jennie Bond shared with the Mirror that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father sent a strong message to the world about his association with royal life despite the ongoing feud.

The Duke of Sussex showcased that "he will always regard himself as a member of the wider military family. He hasn’t turned into a Californian surfer dude after all: he remains a prince and a former soldier."

In his letter, Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, and the war heroes of the 'Forgotten War.'

Despite not being an active working royal, the Duke's decision, as shown by his latest action, is that "he will always be part of the royal family."

Moreover, Jennie showered praise on Prince Harry for not stealing the spotlight from King Charles as he is "anxious not to cause any more friction with [him], and that has to be a good sign," after the peace summit.

Notably, these comments came after it had been reported that the Duke of Sussex is feeling 'isolated' in Montecito as Meghan Markle shifted her complete focus to building her career with new ventures.