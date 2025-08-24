Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first anniversary of hit album 'Short n' Sweet'

Sabrina Carpenter’s fan-favorite album Short n’ Sweet just turned one

The 26-year-old pop sensation took a break from the buzz around her upcoming seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her beloved sixth album.

Marking the milestone, the Please Please Please chart-topper shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from music videos and iconic highlights from her live shows in support of the album, via an Instagram post on Saturday, August 23.

"Pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet," she began her sassy n sweet caption. "One year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f****** horny."

The Espresso hitmaker described the beloved album as "one of my most prized possessions," saying it brought her closer to herself and to so many beautiful people and places.

"Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as i do!" she added.

The Taste singer continued, "Thank you to all my friends i got to make every song with, every video with, create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life."

Attached with kiss emojis, she promised, "I’ll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely," before signing off with, "SNS for life."

In additon, she also took to her Instagram Stories to shower more love on the Grammy-winning album. "I’ll love the songs and the memories making them as long as i live," she wrote in one of her post.

Notably, Carpenter not only earned her first No. 1 with the set, but also her first Grammy, in the pop vocal album category.

Short n' Sweet and its tracks received eight nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and won for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso.