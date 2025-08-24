Prince William and Kate refuse to compromise on these two things

Kate and William keep royal life on a tight leash

Prince William and Princess Kate may be the future King and Queen, but they’re determined to draw firm lines when it comes to their private lives.

A royal source has revealed the couple are “very strict about their boundaries,” especially regarding two non-negotiables their mental health and their family life.

“They’ve seen firsthand how the role of monarch can consume one’s entire being,” the insider told Us Weekly.

“While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary.”

The revelation comes amid speculation over where the couple will eventually settle when William ascends the throne.

While Buckingham Palace has long been considered the official seat of the monarchy, William and Kate reportedly may not follow tradition.

“To outsiders, it may seem like a big move for the royals to not live in Buckingham Palace, but to insiders, it’s not surprising,” the source added.

“King Charles hasn’t lived there for a long time either and prefers to spend time outside London.”

In short, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reshaping royal life on their own terms balancing duty with a clear focus on protecting their wellbeing and young family.

Royal life may come with centuries of tradition, but Prince William and Princess Kate are proving they’re not afraid to rewrite the rulebook.

The couple aren’t exactly fans of city living. Instead, they feel most at home in the countryside, where life is calmer and more private.

“In many ways, it feels more like a conference center or a showcase than a palace that serves as a family home,” one insider explained, noting the stark contrast to the more inviting settings William and Kate prefer.

Even though Forest Lodge, their expected future home, is far larger than their current base at Adelaide Cottage, it’s still seen as a cozier option than the grandeur and pressure of Buckingham Palace.