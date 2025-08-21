Queen Camilla inaugurates Bustardthorpe Project at York racecourse

Queen Camilla’s couture meets equestrian tradition

Queen Camilla brought a touch of glamour to York as she arrived at the racecourse this afternoon.

The royal looked radiant as she was warmly welcomed by the Lord Mayor of York, Martin Rowley.

Stepping onto the grounds of York Racecourse in style, Camilla donned a stunning grey-toned blue longline coat cinched with a tie waist, pairing it with a soft floral dress beneath.

Her look was crowned with a statement hat, rounding out a tasteful yet eye-catching ensemble.

As Royal Patron of York Racecourse, Queen Camilla this week unveiled the new Bustardthorpe Development complex, a modern hub enhancing the visitor experience with eco-conscious design, including rainwater harvesting, solar panels, and a living roof.

Queen Camilla greets York’s Lord Mayor

She also presented the trophy for the prestigious Yorkshire Oaks, firmly planting her royal seal on the day’s highlights.

Her jewels subtly told a story, too. At this equestrian-themed event, she was seen wearing an heirloom horseshoe brooch set with sapphires and rubies, in homage to 'Minoru,' the famed racehorse of King Edward VII, whose name is spelled out in diamond-set letters on the brooch.

Complementing the brooch were her favorite diamond floral clip earrings with pearl drops, and a delicate stack of bracelets including pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels that added sparkle and depth to her wrist.