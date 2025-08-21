Kirsten Dunst expresses frustration over people mispronouncing her name

Kirsten Dunst has recently expressed her frustration with people who have been mispronouncing her name throughout her acting career.

The American-German actress slammed people getting her name pronunciation wrong while speaking in a TikTok video from Town and Country magazine.

Kirsten said that she has never “blamed” people for mispronounced name and even responded to all including “criss-ten', 'ker-stin' and 'keer-sten” over the years.

The Jumanji actress however clarified that it’s “fine and who cares” about whether it is being pronounced correctly or not.

“I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up,” claimed the 43-year-old.

The Spider-Man 2 actress revealed that she doesn’t care.

“I don't blame people. Like in England, they don't really say my name right,” pointed out Kirsten.

The Interview With the Vampire actress explained that on the last set, “everyone was saying my name wrong. There was like Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up”.

Interestingly, Kirsten finally confirmed the proper way to say her name is “Keer-sten”.

However, she quipped,” Again, who cares? It's fine.”

Meanwhile, Kirsten previously spoke to BBC in 2024 about making money with her next role.

The actress recalled that she “didn't even think to ask” about equal pay near the beginning of her career.

“The way I carved my path will help other actresses definitely grew up in a time with major pay disparity between the lead actor and myself, even though I had been in Bring It On and he hadn't, you know what I mean?” added Kirsten.