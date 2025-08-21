Prince Andrew ‘nervous’ over surprising update as King mulls next move

Prince Andrew’s Balmoral break was hit with a major setback; he received a distressing update about the Epstein case, despite the FBI probe ending weeks ago.

The shamed Duke of York was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages after Jeffery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault – a case which was settled out of court. In 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth stripped her favourite son of the privileges following the scandal.

Andrew’s close friendship with the late financier did not help his case with the public and the royal family.

In a fresh update about the case, The Mirror reported that the American House Oversight Committee will be making the case files public after “ thorough review to ensure all victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted”.

The disgraced brother of the king received a warning from one of the victims that the records going public is going to make many high-profile men nervous.

“Andrew should brace himself,” she said. “When these files are finally made public, countless men, some of whom may have never been named before, will have to answer for their friendship with Jeffrey. Survivors like me have had to live with the shame and trauma while men in power carried on as if nothing happened."

Moreover, the King was seemingly addressed in the statement urging him to give accountability over the free hand Andrew enjoys.

She said if “your Prince’s name is there, then he must answer for it”. She continued, “No amount of royal privilege, no titles, no lawyers should protect him from the truth. He should be ready, because the world will see exactly who was mixed up with Jeffrey and what they chose to ignore.”

It is understood that Charles, who is already frustrated with his brother’s slew of scandals, may have regrets over letting Andrew come to Scotland during the annual family gathering. According to Richard Eden, Andrew arrived with his ex-wife Fergie on Friday but is not saying at Balmoral.

Moreover, sources are uncertain if the King would even meet with Andrew.

It is possible that Charles and Prince William would be sitting down to finally decide what to do with the troublesome royal. Some reports have suggested that Charles is only keeping ties with Andrew so that he doesn’t go off writing a memoir like Prince Harry, which is probably going to be a bigger bombshell for the future of the royal family’s reputation.