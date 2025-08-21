Jennifer Lopez having time of her life after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is having the time of her life following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me star is currently busy with her new movie and Up All Night Tour across the world after she ended her marriage with the Armageddon actor.

A source spilled to PEOPLE that JLo “loved connecting with fans all over the world”.

“The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her,” explained an insider.

The Maid in Manhattan actress, who is also a mother to teenage twins, revealed, “She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Besides her tour, JLo is all set for her upcoming movie promotion, titled, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

“This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time,” disclosed an insider.

The source noted that the songstress has “come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life”.

Meanwhile, JLo started this year by attending Variety‘s Creative Impact Awards event in January.

She was presented with the Legend and Groundbreakers award in honour of Unstoppable and for her career achievement.

For the unversed, Jennifer, who filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, 2024, officially finalised her divorce with Ben in early January.

That same month, the actress attended the world premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival, which will now release in theatres nationwide on October 10.