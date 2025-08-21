Prince William warned against crucial decision to change key royal protocol

Kensington Palace made an important announcement last month about a major transition slated for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been living in their Adelaide Cottage for the past three years with their children, are set to relocate to Forest Lodge in the Windsor Great Park. The new home was anticipated to be the Waleses’s ‘forever home’.

Moreover, palace insiders have also claimed that this will also mark the end of a centuries-old royal tradition as the Wales family intends to stay at Forest Lodge even when William ascends to the throne.

The decision has stirred concerns about the future of Buckingham Palace and what will become of the King’s 755-room palace, especially as it undergoes an extensive restoration programme worth £369 million from the public purse.

According to royal experts, while William’s decision about Buckingham Palace may have the intent of alleviating the burden from the tax payer, there is a danger that many would criticise it.

“There is the danger the monarchy is perceived to have too many homes,” Richard Fitzwilliams said, noting that it pays a “vital role” in the monarchy.

He added that “those who criticise the monarchy’s costs should note that the Buckingham Palace renovation is on schedule and not exceeding its budget”.

He stressed, “It absolutely must remain the centre of the monarchy, whether or not William and Catherine actually live in it.”