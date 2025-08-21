Is Meghan Markle using Chrissy Teigen's fame to save her floundering show?

Meghan Markle is facing strong criticism for inviting model Chrissy Teigen to appear on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in what some are calling a desperate move to boost ratings.

The decision has drawn particular scrutiny because of Teigen's past cyberbullying scandal and Markle's previous decision to "ghost" her over the incident.

The Duchess of Sussex and Teigen reportedly became close after they both experienced miscarriages in 2020. Teigen, who lost her son Jack, revealed that Markle reached out to her, calling the Duchess "really wonderful and so kind."

The two bonded over their shared experiences, as well as their mutual interests in fashion, food, and their careers as authors and businesswomen.

However, their friendship was short-lived. A year later, Teigen faced public outrage after she was accused of cyberbullying a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden.

Stodden later claimed that Teigen "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

In the wake of the scandal, sources told Radar that Markle, who has championed anti-bullying campaigns, quickly distanced herself from Teigen.

At the time, an insider explained that while Meghan privately admired Teigen's public apology, she couldn't afford to be associated with her. "It goes against her inner humanity core," the source said.

"There’s too much on the line of what she’s building, and all the good she sees her and Harry doing in the world." Another insider added, "To put it bluntly, there’s no room for a 'mean girl' in Meghan’s close-knit circle of friends."

Now, with her Netflix lifestyle show reportedly struggling, Markle has seemingly reunited with Teigen. A recently released trailer for the show's second season features a number of celebrity guests, but fans were surprised to see Teigen's cameo.

In the montage, Teigen and Markle are seen crafting together at the Duchess's home, with Teigen excitedly telling her partner, "Oh my gosh, I could do this every day."

The clip has sparked a wave of outrage on X (formerly Twitter), with critics accusing Markle of hypocrisy.

One person tweeted, "Meghan is nothing but a walking hypocrite. She is so fake, cunning and a complete narcissist."

Another user wrote, "You can't be an advocate for online bullying and then have a play date with an online bully," while a third added, "It's no surprise these two no-talent, camera-chasing grifters are friends. Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are everything that's wrong with our culture."

A fourth person was equally scathing, stating that Markle "is fronting a campaign against online bullying, and her guest is Chrissy Teigen. It crosses so many lines for people, it's very clear they are sickened and appalled at this pair of degenerates pretending to be nice humans on the second half of a series that has already bombed."