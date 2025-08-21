TikTokers Abby Howard, Matt Howard expecting baby no. 3

TikTokers Abby Howard, Matt Howard tied the knot in 2019

TikTok stars Abby Howard and Matt Howard surprised their fans with good news.

The high school sweethearts welcomed a daughter, August (2) after a son, Griffin (3).

The couple, which tied the knot in 2019, recently revealed to People in an interview published August 20 that baby no. 3 is on the way.

“Going for our third baby is almost more exciting than ever because now we truly know just how good it is,” the duo shared with the outlet.

The pair also clarified that they have ‘no preference’ with reference to the gender of the baby, though their son has been "really hoping for a sister!”

Abby also shared her experience of being pregnant for the third time, and how it differs from her past experiences.

"Lots of days I have to remind myself that I’m even pregnant,” she quipped, “and that this is really happening!”

Matt and Abby drew flak last year over apparently enjoying dinner while they left the children alone and unattended in a cruise ship cabin.

Matt took to Instagram back then and refuted any such claims.

He clarified that they ‘take our [their] role as parents extremely seriously’ and do realize their responsibility.

Later Abby also took to Instagram Story to emphasize that they would never put their kids in harm’s way and there was someone with their kids ‘at all times’ on the boat.

For the unversed, the couple has stopped putting up their children’s faces on social media for the ‘protection’ of privacy and safety.