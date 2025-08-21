‘You Thought You Knew’: Kevin Federline reveals cover of ‘transparent’ memoir

Kevin Federline is ready to share his side of the story in a way he never has before.
The former dancer and ex-husband of Britney Spears is releasing his first memoir, You Thought You Knew, this fall through the audio imprint Listenin.
PEOPLE revealed the book’s cover and confirmed the release date of October 21.
According to the book’s description, You Thought You Knew traces Federline’s working-class childhood, his early years in entertainment, and the intense spotlight that came with his relationships.
The memoir “explores how he weathered the scrutiny of relentless media coverage, high-profile relationships and the painful reality of raising children under a microscope, all while trying to hold his family together.”
For Federline, this is the first time he’s addressing these experiences in such detail.
“This book is extremely intimate and transparent,” he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.
“I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non stop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”
In addition to his two sons with Spears, Federline is also father to daughter Kori, 23, and son Kaleb, 21, from his relationship with Shar Jackson, as well as daughters Jordan, 13, and Peyton, 11, with wife Victoria Prince.
With You Thought You Knew, Federline promises an unfiltered and deeply personal look into the life behind the headlines.
