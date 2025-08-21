Harry failed to guide Meghan through royal life as Charles did with Camilla

Prince Harry could have helped Meghan Marklew to adjust Royal life

Adjusting to life in a Royal Family is not easy, especially for non-royals.

The current Queen consort-Camilla was also subjected to severe media scrutiny, particularly for the role she played in the breakdown of King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

However, Charles supported her through these difficulties. According to royal author Tina Brown, Prince Harry could have helped Meghan Marklew to adjust Royal life and adapt to palace culture, but he did not do so because 'he did want to.'

In her biography Palace Papers, Brown wrote: 'So why didn't Harry help navigate Palace culture for his future? He did not want to.'

Brown also claimed that one aid branded their confrontational stance as a mutual 'addiction to drama.'

This comes amid the reports that The Queen and King attempted to stop Thomas Markle's public rants on the Royal Family by advising Meghan to visit her father in Mexico.

This episode was detailed in Tom Bower's 2022 book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

According the royal author, Meghan refused Her Majesty's advice, as she had been estranged from her father for many years.

Reports also suggested that even King Charles grew irritated by Thomas's interview and criticisms of the Royal Family. 'Can't she just go and see him and make this stop? Charles reportedly said.

The situation frustrated not only Charles but also the Queen.

'The monarch did believe that Meghan could not solve her differences with Thomas Markle. She joined Charles in a conference call with Meghan and Harry.'