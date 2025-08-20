Meghan Markle’s business empire is near collapse

Meghan Markle’s once-hyped lifestyle brand As Ever is now teetering on the edge of collapse, with mounting reports of financial chaos, unpaid bills, and legal headaches casting doubt over its future.

Initially touted as the Duchess’s answer to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, the project has instead been branded “chaotic and directionless” by insiders, who point to overspending on PR while failing to secure a stable supply chain.

Production has stalled, investors have quietly pulled out, and Meghan’s own reputation has become a liability for the venture.

The backlash has been swift and personal. On social media, particularly among Black women, The Duchess is facing growing criticism.

One viral TikTok accused her of exploiting her racial identity for sympathy while simultaneously burning bridges with both her family and the royal household.

“She uses her identity when it suits her,” the influencer charged, echoing a sentiment now widely shared online.

Prince Harry isn’t immune to the fallout either. His charitable ventures including Sentebale, Africa Parks, and the Invictus Games are also facing turbulence.

Reports suggest that Invictus members feel they’ve been exploited for publicity, leading to a wave of departures.

Meanwhile, Africa Parks, under scrutiny amid abuse allegations, is pressuring Harry to resign from its board to preserve credibility.

Meghan’s rumored Christmas plans are said to focus less on reconciliation and more on rivalry with Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Critics claim the Duchess is using the holidays as yet another stage for one-upmanship.

At the same time, Prince Harry’s attempt to evoke Prince Philip’s legacy in a recent PR push has backfired spectacularly, with royal commentators blasting the move as tasteless and opportunistic particularly given the Sussexes’ public attacks on the monarchy during Philip’s final illness.

What was once billed as a glamorous, forward-thinking empire is now unraveling at speed leaving both Meghan and Harry grappling with the reality that public opinion may have finally turned against them.