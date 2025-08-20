Kate Middleton happy to give up key title to Prince William amid recovery

Kate Middleton, who is frequently considered the future of the monarchy, had grown in prominence in the reign of her father-in-law, King Charles.

The Princess of Wales, just like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, has the talent of commanding a crowd. However, following her cancer battle last year, Kate has taken a step back from her royal duties to recover.

Even though she is now in remission, the royal has admitted to struggling with an emotional battle following after becoming “cancer free”.

In a recent poll, it was revealed that Prince William had dethroned his beloved wife as the most popular member of the royal family in the public. Kate couldn't be happier for her husband.

“Kate was not at all upset about William taking her ‘most popular’ spot because it’s by design,” an insider told Woman’s Day Magazine.

“She and William have been making every effort to take the pressure from her, giving her as much time as possible, knowing her life is going to completely transform when she’s crowned queen.”

The source added that the Waleses are “taking their time to figure out what works and what doesn’t, while they’re still able to”.

The update comes after Kensington Palace announced their big move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge later this year.

This summer is all about “pacing herself”, according to Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson.

“She gets so much sustenance in nature, and she’s lucky to have homes in some of the most beautiful parts of Britain, in Norfolk and on the Windsor estate,” the former staffer said.

“She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life… she’ll be able to re-energise herself.